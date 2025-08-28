Owner of UP minister Asim Arun’s camp office has 2 voter IDs, alleges SP leader

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shashima Singh Dohare on Wednesday accused Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun of being linked to fake voters, claiming that the owner of his camp office has two voter IDs.

Two days ago, Arun, a Kannauj MLA, released a video alleging that SP’s former block pramukh Nawab Singh Yadav and his brother Neelu Yadav had duplicate votes.

On Tuesday, Kannauj BJP district president Veer Singh Bhadauria submitted an affidavit to the additional magistrate regarding this matter.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is the Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj. Hitting back at the UP minister, Dohare alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had created fake voters to manipulate elections. She would soon make public the list of such voters around the minister’s office and submit an affidavit to the Election Commission, she claimed. agencies