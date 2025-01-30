Owner of biryani outlet held for threatening man in Madhyamgram

Kolkata: The owner of a popular biryani joint having outlet in Barrackpore and Madhyamgram identified as Anirban Das was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly threatening an employee of Madhyamgram Municipality over a dispute regarding a rented place.

According to sources, the biriyani joint styled as D Bapi is owned by Anirban Das. As he has an outlet in Madhyamgram, Das had rented a godown from the Madhyamgram Municipality employee Biswajit Dutta of Badamtala area. It is alleged that after the lease tenure was over, Dutta reportedly asked Das to vacate his godown. However, Das had reportedly refused and allegedly threatened Dutta. The godown owner also alleged that Das had used a firearm which reportedly belongs to his personal security personnel to threaten Dutta.

After Dutta lodged a complaint at the Madhyamgram police station, a case was registered against Das and he was arrested. Police informed that the firearm that was brandished by Das is claimed to be licensed. However, it is yet to be verified. Meanwhile on Wednesday Das was produced at the Barasat court and remanded to judicial custody for two days.