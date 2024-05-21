Owner & driver arrested in crash that killed 19

Kawardha: A 57-year-old man, who survived the accident in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham that claimed 19 lives including that of his wife, said he managed to jump out of the mini goods carrier in time thinking the driver would gain control over it, but as the latter also leapt out of the vehicle it led to the tragedy.

Recounting the horrifying incident that occurred on Monday afternoon, Jodhiram Dhurve said he will never be able to forget the accident as he has lost 10 members of his family. A total of 15 women, one man and three girls, all tribals, were killed and three others injured when the mini goods vehicle (a pick-up van) ferrying a group of tendu leaves collectors plunged into a valley on Banjari Ghat under Kukdur police station area. Of the deceased, 17 were residents of Semarha village, two others were from nearby villages.

The owner and the driver of a mini goods vehicle were arrested, police said on Tuesday.