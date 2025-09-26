Owaisi slams RJD for cold shoulder on alliance move

Kishanganj/Araria: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav of not responding to requests for a tie-up ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, saying the party only insisted on being treated as equals and did not express any wish for ministerial berths.

The Hyderabad MP made the remark at a rally in Kishanganj district, which has a substantial Muslim population, as part of his four-day ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra’. “Our Bihar president Akhtarul Iman wrote three letters to Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav expressing our wish to join the INDIA bloc. We had demanded only six seats. We are not interested in any ministerial berth. We only wanted to be treated as equals and not as slaves in the joint fight against BJP and RSS. But, so far, no response has come from them,” he said.

Blaming RJD’s “indifference”, Owaisi said the Muslim community lacked dedicated leadership in Bihar.