Owaisi slams Karnataka govt for not lifting hijab ban

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the Karnataka Government for not issuing orders lifting the hijab ban in the state even after the Congress party came to power seven months ago.



Speaking to reporters here, while condemning the killing of four Indian Army personnel by Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir, the Hyderabad MP demanded the arrest of the personnel allegedly involved in the “killing” of three civilian people whose bodies were found after they were reportedly picked up for questioning.

‘Why has it taken them (Congress government in Karnataka) seven months and why are they going back? After addressing a public meeting, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that they can wear whatever you want and then he tells within one hour that we are yet to take a decision. It is very unfortunate. The Muslims of Karnataka are feeling let down,’ he said.