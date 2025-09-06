‘Overspeeding’: Akhilesh says convoy fined ₹8L

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said his convoy has been issued traffic challans totalling ₹8 lakh for overspeeding, alleging that the enforcement system is being misused under the ruling party’s influence.

Addressing reporters at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said he received the challans for vehicles in his motorcade. “The cameras must have captured our cars. I said fine, accept the challan. ₹8 lakh had to be paid, I said pay it,” he said.

He added that he would seek to identify who operates the surveillance system. “The system is being run by BJP leaders. I will trace who is behind this,” he alleged.