Overcrowded prisons: Calcutta HC directs Advocate General to convene meet with stakeholders

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court directed Advocate General (AG) Kishore Datta to convene a meeting with all the stakeholders, including amicus curiae to address various issues relating to prisons, including the overcrowding and its condition.



In connection with the writ case related to the women prisoners getting pregnant while in custody, the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth observed: “We request all parties concerned not to divulge identity or any particular why may lead to lowering of dignity or respect of these women.”

The Bench further requested not to make comments or disclose their identity which will impact the dignity and status of these women. “Let there be no secondary victimisation in the judicial process,” the Bench observed.

The matters related to prisons will be taken up in an issue wise manner. The judge suggested that it can be listed in that manner for the monthly list of March. The AG informed the Court that the aspect of pregnant women prisoners is pending before the Supreme Court. Hence, the Court sought a report on other issues related to the prisons.

Earlier, the counsel for the amicus curiae had suggested prohibition of entry of male employers in the Correctional Home into the enclosures of the women prisoners and some suggestions have been made by the counsel for the amicus curiae dated January 25. It was submitted that the copy of the note was served upon the office of the Advocate General.

“In order to have an effective adjudication of all these matters, we deem it appropriate that the matters should be placed before the Hon’ble Division Bench having criminal roaster determination,” Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya. Accordingly, all the writ petitions were released.