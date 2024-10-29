Over Rs 9K cr paid to Haryana farmers for paddy, millet

Chandigarh: The procurement process of paddy and millet crops is going on smoothly in Haryana and timely payment is being ensured to farmers.

So far, an amount of Rs 9439 crore has been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of paddy and millet farmers. This includes an amount of Rs 8545 crore for paddy and Rs 894 crore for millet.

A spokesperson of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said so far, 46,62,244 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has arrived in various mandis. Out of the total arrival, 44,59,364 MT has been procured by the agencies on MSP. Smooth lifting of paddy from the mandis is also being ensured. At the same time, 4,38,516 MT of millet has arrived in various mandis, of which 4,27,364 MT has been procured on MSP, which is about 98 per cent of the total arrival. The spokesperson said this time the department has provided the facility of online gate pass so that farmers do not face any problem in selling the crop and they do not have to wait unnecessarily to enter the mandis. The government is giving a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for normal paddy and Rs 2,320 per quintal for Grade-A paddy. All senior officials are keeping a close watch on the entire procurement process.

The spokesperson said Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal have the highest procurement of 9,57,007, 8,05,360 and 7,79,382 MT of paddy, respectively. The highest lifting of paddy in these three mandis is 8,83,705, 7,15,380 and 7,46,714 MT, respectively. Out of 5,32,418 MT of arrival in Ambala, 4,98,584 MT of paddy has been purchased. Out of 5,26,388 MT in the mandis of Yamunanagar, 5,01,041 MT and out of 4,95,771 MT in Fatehabad district, 4,51,311 MT of paddy has been purchased. Around 1,65,950 MT out of 1,79,879 MT have been procured in Jind district.