Over Rs 5K crore paid to Hry farmers for paddy

Chandigarh: Keeping in mind the interests of farmers, the Haryana government is disbursing money for crop purchase directly into their bank accounts.

So far, an amount of Rs 5,537 crore has been paid to paddy farmers. The farmers expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the government.

A spokesperson of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said during the current procurement marketing season in the state, the purchase of paddy and millet is continuing smoothly in the mandis. So far, 39,66,050 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has arrived in various mandis, of which 36,69,146 MT paddy has been purchased by the agencies on MSP.

The spokesperson said that to ensure that farmers do not face any problem in selling their crops, the department has provided the facility of online gate pass. The government is giving a MSP of Rs 2,300 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2320 per quintal for Grade-A paddy.

The spokesperson said 8,79,811 MT of paddy has arrived in the mandis of Kurukshetra district, out of which 8,34,227 MT has been purchased. Similarly, 7,22,158 MT of paddy has been procured out of the 7,61,766 MT in Karnal district, 7,25,509 MT out of 7,57,069 in Kaithal, 3,96,139 out of 4,42,696 in Ambala, 3,88,477 out of 4,26,700 in Yamunanagar, 2,66,761 out of 3,05,404 in Fatehabad. Apart from this, 1,29,461 MT out of 1,50,178 MT paddy has been procured in Jind, 72,616 out of 89,311 in Sirsa district.