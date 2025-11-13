Over Rs 35 crore disbursed in 2 days in flood-affected areas in Punjab

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab govt has so far provided compensation for all types of losses including damage to houses, crops and livestock across a total of 1,143 villages in the state.

On the second consecutive day of the third phase of relief distribution, the state government continued its massive outreach under Mission Chardi Kala, extending financial assistance to flood-affected families across the state and over Rs 35 crore has been disbursed in these two days.

Relief distribution events were organised at nearly 70 locations in the districts of Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala,

Hoshiarpur, Mansa, Sangrur and SBS Nagar.