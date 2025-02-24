PM Modi releases 19th PM-Kisan instalment, transfers Rs 22,000 cr into accounts of 9.8 cr farmers

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Monday and inaugurated various development projects, dedicating them to nation from Bhagalpur in Bihar. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the rally. In his address at the rally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "It is a matter of great fortune for us that the PM is releasing the instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana into the accounts of farmers from the land of Bihar." "More than 76,000 are included in this. This is a very important scheme of the Central Government, which is directly benefitting farmers," said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke at the rally and praised Prime Minister Modi for introducing the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, terming it a gift for the farmers. He emphasised that the PM understood their struggles, unlike previous Congress governments, which never directly credited funds into farmers' accounts. "This is a gift that was never given before. PM Modi understood the pain of small farmers. Congress governments never deposited money directly into the accounts of farmers. In the form of Kisan Samman Nidhi, there is a scheme that transformed the lives of small farmers," said Chouhan. Prime Minister Modi was seen in a candid conversation with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shortly before he released the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and inaugurated various development projects.

A huge crowd had turned up at the rally to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a Central Sector Scheme launched on February 24 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 per eligible farmer family. So far, more than Rs. 3.46 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families in the country through 18 instalments. The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.