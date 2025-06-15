Over Rs 1,621 crore spent so far on Ram Temple project in Ayodhya: Temple Trust

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has so far spent Rs 1,621 crore on making the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya a divine and grand structure. In the financial year 2024–25 alone, Rs 652 crore has been spent on temple construction and associated development projects. The details of income and expenditure were presented during a trust meeting held on June 7 at Mani Ram Das Chhawni. The construction of the main Ram temple structure has been completed. Other key facilities like the Pilgrim Facility Centre, Sapt Mandapam, and Pushkarini are also structurally complete, with final finishing works underway.

A rectangular stone boundary (parikrama path) is being constructed around the temple, with around 20 per cent of the work still pending. Similarly, construction of the Sheshavatar Mandir is also 80 per cent complete. The construction of the temple began on August 5, 2020, with the ground-breaking ceremony conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the past four and a half years, approximately Rs 1,200 crore has been spent on the temple construction alone, while over Rs 400 crore has been used for other projects in the temple complex. Currently, a southern entrance gate is under construction. Following this, another gate will be constructed near Gate No 3. Plans are also in place to build a museum, rest house, and the main office of the Trust on the southern side of the temple complex. Additionally, beautification work is ongoing at the Ram Katha Museum located on the banks of the Sarayu river.

As the temple rises in grandeur, pilgrims visiting the holy site are left awestruck by its scale and beauty. “I had tears in my eyes when I first saw the temple,” said Shanti Devi, a 64-year-old pilgrim from Chhattisgarh. “It feels as if we are standing in ‘Treta Yug’, witnessing Lord Ram’s divine presence. The scale, the sculptures, the devotion in every stone—it is overwhelming.” Rameshwar Prasad, a devotee from Pune, echoed similar sentiments. “The detailing on the stone pillars, the mandaps, and the aura of the sanctum—it is beyond imagination. This is not just a temple, it is a spiritual revolution.”