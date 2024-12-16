‘Over Rs 13K cr disbursed under PM SVANidhi scheme’, RS told

New Delhi: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has disbursed 94.31 lakh loans amounting to a total of Rs 13,422 crore to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme till December 8, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that out of 94.31 lakh loans, 40.36 lakh loans have been repaid by street vendor beneficiaries.

The micro-credit scheme for urban street vendors, which provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 50,000, was launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2020 during the Covid.

The minister said that no fraud-related complaints have been received against the agencies or companies disbursing loans under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) scheme.

