‘Over one crore visited HP in first half of 2024’

Shimla: Despite a huge blow to the tourism industry due to heavy monsoon and disruption of road communications, Himachal Pradesh has attained a record in tourist footfall, with the state emerging as an all-season tourist destination.



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu shared data of increased tourist inflow in the state. He claimed that more than one crore tourists visited Himachal Pradesh from January to June — an increase of 80,697 compared to the corresponding period last year, officials said on Wednesday.

Key destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti attracted tourists.

The unprecedented summer heatwave in the plains had its impact on the hills also, but the cool destinations attracted the biggest influx. The state saw the arrival of 1,00,87,440 tourists from January to June this year compared to 1,00,06,743 tourists in the same period last year. “Himachal continues to witness an influx of tourists in July, and we expect to get more than two crore visitors by the end of this year,” he added.

The CM emphasised the importance of tourists remaining updated about the latest travel advisories and road conditions through the helplines of the district administrations, police departments, and social media handles.

Earlier, Sukhu launched the official website of the Paragliding World Cup 2024, being organised at Bir Billing in Kangra district from November 2, to November 9 this year. The CM said the event would be organised by the Billing Paragliding Association in collaboration with the HP government.