Over 91 lakh pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi shrine in 2022

Jammu: Over 91 lakh pilgrims visited the famous Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, the highest in the last nine years, a senior official of the shrine board said on Sunday.



Over 23,000 devotees offered prayers at the shrine located atop Trikuta hills on New Year's Eve.

In a tweet, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg said, "91.25 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in 2022, the highest number since the start of Online Individual Yatri registration in 2013. May Mata Rani continue to shower blessings of peace, happiness and prosperity upon all of us."

According to shrine board data, 23,110 pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine on the last day of 2022.