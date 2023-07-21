Over 87K Indians gave up citizenship till June this year: Jaishankar

New Delhi: As many as 87,026 Indians renounced their citizenship till June this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Lok Sabha on Friday. With this, more than 17.50 lakh people have given up their Indian citizenship since 2011, the minister said in a written reply. Jaishankar said 2,25,620 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2022, 1,63,370 in 2021, 85,256 in 2020, 1,44,017 in 2019, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,33,049 in 2017, 1,41,603 in 2016, 1,31,489 in 2015, 1,29,328 in 2014, 1,31,405 in 2013, 1,20,923 in 2012 and 1,22,819 in 2011. mpost

