Over 87 tonnes of drugs worth `9,600 cr caught in Guj since 2021: Min

Ahmedabad: More than 87,000 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 9,600 crore have been seized in Gujarat in the last four years, leading to the arrest of 2,600 persons, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday. Speaking at the launch of an anti-drugs campaign, an initiative of the Gujarat police, minister of state for home Sanghavi said 251 cases had been registered and 353 persons arrested this year itself.

“We are waging a war against this menace. We are launching an anti drugs campaign to take this fight from the cities to the villages. As part of it, ADGP rank officials will adopt different districts to implement the campaign. Officials will visit districts for a few days every month to conduct awareness programmes and review the progress,” he said.

As per police data, 2,607 accused persons have been arrested and 87,605 kg of narcotics worth Rs 9,679 seized between 2021 and June 2024. This haul does not include contraband seized by central agencies such as Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs, Coast Guard and Border Security Force, officials said.