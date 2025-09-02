Over 80K Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai and nearby cities

Mumbai: More than 40,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in the sea and other water bodies till early Monday morning in Mumbai following the fifth day celebration of the Ganpati festival, civic officials said.

No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion process in the city, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Elsewhere in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), as many as 42,782 idols were immersed in water bodies and artificial ponds within four municipal limits in a devotional and peaceful atmosphere with devotees showing a remarkable shift toward eco-friendly practices.

The festival began on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and will end on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6). A large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days.

Following the fifth day festivities on Sunday, a total of 40,225 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies and artificial ponds till 9 am on Monday. These included 39,037 domestic Ganpati idols, 1,175 of public mandals and 13 idols of the Goddess Hartalika, the officials said.

On Friday, a total of 60,177 one-and-a-half-day Ganpati idols were immersed in various water bodies and artificial ponds. Among them, 29,683 idols were made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), and 30,494 were made of eco-friendly clay.

According to the BMC, it has set up nearly 290 artificial ponds for Ganpati idol immersion, in addition to around 70 natural water bodies such as lakes and seashores.

As part of its efforts to protect the environment, the civic body has urged people to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idols in drums or buckets. PoP idols less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, as per court’s directive.

Adjoining Thane and Palghar districts also saw immersion of Lord Ganesh idols after the fifth day festivities. Citizens and municipal bodies together embraced sustainable celebrations, reducing the ecological impact of Ganeshotsav while ensuring smooth management at immersion sites.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 7,334 idol immersions, of which 5,079 were carried out in artificial ponds in accordance with court directives.