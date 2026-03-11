‘Over 8 cr women screened for cervical cancer as of Feb 17’

New Delhi: The nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign targeting eligible girls aged 14 is underway at designated government facilities, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign is running, targeting eligible girls aged 14 at designated government facilities such as Ayushman Aarogya Mandir (AAM), primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), sub-district hospitals (SDHs), district hospitals (DHs) and government medical colleges and hospitals (GMCHs),” the minister added.MPOST