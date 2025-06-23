‘Over 7L people participated in yoga sessions across Haryana on June 21’

Chandigarh: Haryana Health and AYUSH Minister Arti Singh Rao on Sunday said over seven lakh individuals participated in the yoga sessions held across the state on June 21, on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga.

Around 1,90,065 saplings were also planted statewide as part of the ‘Harit Yoga’ initiative on Saturday, she said.

The grand celebrations related to Yoga Day began in the state as early as May 27 and culminated on Saturday. Cumulatively, the activities saw the participation of 37.56 lakh people, making it one of the largest and most impactful yoga movements in the state’s history and reinforcing the message of ‘yoga yukt, nasha mukt Haryana’, the minister said.

Rao said the main state-level Yoga Day event, which had a special focus on community engagement and holistic wellness, recorded 1,01,000 participants and 1,00,000 plantations, marking a symbolic harmony between health and the environment.

The plantation drive has also been a resounding success, with 2,02,270 saplings planted so far. Additionally, the official International Yoga Day portal received 25,57,000 registrations, reflecting the digital reach and enthusiastic public involvement, Rao said.

She said the Department of AYUSH played a pivotal role in mobilising 1,58,941 participants for the main event and contributing 5,198 saplings to the plantation count.

The Sports Department too demonstrated strong engagement with 1,81,710 participants, reinforcing the message of physical and mental well-being through yoga, the minister said.

Notably, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed a gathering at a state-level Yoga Day programme organised at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Saturday. The session was led by Yoga Guru Ramdev.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister Arti Singh Rao and BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal were present at the event.