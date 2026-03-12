Over 7,900 public grievances received with respect to Jammu and Kashmir govt in 2025: Centre in RS

New Delhi: More than 7,900 public grievances were received with respect to the government of Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

These grievances were received on the online Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and forwarded to the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Of the total of 7,936 grievances received during the last year (excluding 7,340 brought forward ones), 5,598 were pending and 9,678 were closed, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said 8,459 and 6,991 such grievances were received in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The government introduced the 10-step reforms for CPGRAMS in April 2022 to make grievance redressal timely, effective and accessible to the citizens, Singh said.

Further, the government issued the comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances in August 2024, reducing the grievance redressal timelines from 30 days to 21 days.

These guidelines mandate the integration of public grievance platforms, the establishment of dedicated grievance cells within ministries and departments, the appointment of experienced and competent nodal and appellate officers, emphasis on root cause analysis and action on citizen feedback, and the strengthening of grievance escalation mechanisms, he said.

A dedicated review meeting module has been operationalised in CPGRAMS to facilitate senior-level reviews of public grievances to enhance the efficiency and quality of the redressal process, the minister said.