Over 7,000 women personnel serving in Army: Govt in LS

New Delhi: Over 7,000 women personnel are serving in the Indian Army at present followed by 1,636 in the Indian Air Force and 748 in the Navy, according to details provided by the government in Lok Sabha on Friday.



Replying to a question, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said 7,093 women are in the Army, which included 6,993 in the Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Service (MNS). Hundred women are serving in other ranks. Bhatt said, currently women are serving in officer’s cadre only in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and their strength as on March 1 (excluding medical and dental branches) is 1,636.

“As on date, women are employed in the Navy in the officer’s rank. The strength of women officers in the Indian Navy, as on March 9 is 748, including medical and dental officers,” he said. Bhatt said employment in the Indian armed forces is gender neutral. “There is no distinction in the deployment and working conditions of male and female soldiers in the arms and services in which they serve,” he said. “The postings are as per organisational requirements and employment is as per qualifications and service qualitative requirements,” he said.

Referring to the Army, the minister said consequent to grant of Permanent Commission to women officers, a gender neutral career progression policy covering employment and promotional aspects was promulgated on November 23, 2021, providing equal opportunities to women officers.