Over 6L people took part in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: More than 6.28 lakh people have actively taken part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Haryana, with participation of 2.59 lakh women.The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is reaching more than 100 panchayats daily.



Women also showcased their talents by presenting products from women’s self-help groups. In addition, the yatra is providing a one-stop platform for various public services facilities for the people.

Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson of the Haryana government said that a total of 202 individuals have received counselling services so far. Additionally, farmers are being educated about ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’, ‘Svamitva Card’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana’, and ‘PM Kusum Yojana’. Numerous farmers are also expressing interest in acquiring information about natural farming practices.

Meri Fasal Mera Byora is a state government scheme where farmers upload information about their crops on the portal. When they sell their produce in the market, they receive payment through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).