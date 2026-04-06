Over 6K UP workers in Israel safe, say officials

Lucknow: Over 6,000 workers from Uttar Pradesh currently in Israel are safe despite the prevailing tense situation, with the state government maintaining continuous contact with Indian authorities on the ground, officials said on Sunday.

Principal Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Uttar Pradesh, Shanmuga Sundaram, is in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Israel to track developments and ensure the safety of Indian nationals, particularly those from the state.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is closely monitoring the well-being of all workers.