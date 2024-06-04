Over 6.25 lakh people affected by Assam floods, five dead

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Monday with five more persons losing their lives, while over 6.25 lakh are reeling under the deluge across 10 districts, an official bulletin said.



According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people at Sonai and one person at Silchar revenue circles of Cachar district died due to the flood.

Besides, one more person lost his life in Kamrup Metropolitan district owing to landslides, it said.

With this, the toll in this year’s flood, landslide and storm rose to 23.

The report said more than 6,25,000 people have been impacted due to the floods in Cachar, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with nearly 3.64 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with more than 1.36 lakh people and Hojai with over 90,000 people impacted, it said.

Till Sunday, around 5.35 lakh people were affected across 10 districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 191 relief camps in six districts, where 36,741 people have taken shelter, and running 108 relief distribution centres.

At present, 577 villages are under water and 6,023.18 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have also been damaged by flood waters in Cachar, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong and Karimganj.

At present, Kopili and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger mark at different places, it said.