Over 60 nabbed in 4-day drive against criminals in Rohini

NEW DELHI: More than 60 people were arrested during a four-day anti-crime drive in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Sunday, adding that the drive targeted organised and street crime.



The operation, conducted from March 18 to 21, involved 44 teams carrying out raids at 79 locations and checking 165 known offenders as part of intensified policing across the district.

In the crackdown on illegal arms, the police registered 10 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 11 people, allegedly recovering a revolver, a .32 bore pistol, five country-made pistols, 12 live cartridges, four knives and a scooter, they said.

Action against illicit liquor led to 14 cases under the Excise Act, with 14 arrests. The police said that 48 bottles and 13,993 quarters of illegal liquor were seized, along with a car, a tempo and a scooter.

In cases related to gambling, 11 FIRs were registered and 34 people apprehended, with Rs 30,380 recovered as stake money.

Separately, two alleged snatchers were arrested and a stolen mobile phone and a scooty recovered, while an auto-lifter was held with six high-end motorcycles, according to the police.

The police said four of the accused are history sheeters, while several others have prior criminal involvement.

Preventive action was also taken against 768 people under various legal provisions, and 20 were booked for drinking in public places.