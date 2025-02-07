Over ₹52,000 Crore Transferred to Farmers’ Accounts in One Year

Raipur: In just one year, the Chhattisgarh government under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has transferred over ₹52,000 crore to farmers’ accounts, boosting their morale and economic stability. Notably, the payments for paddy procurement were completed within a week of the procurement cycle’s conclusion.

This substantial financial support has enabled farmers to reinvest in agriculture, leading to increased tractor sales and economic activity in urban markets. A record 25.72 lakh farmers sold 149.25 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season, highlighting the growth in the farming sector. The state’s Silver Jubilee year coincided with this milestone, reaffirming Chhattisgarh’s commitment to agricultural progress.

Within a year, the government has spent ₹34,500 crore on paddy procurement at MSP and ₹12,000 crore under the Krishak Unnati Yojana. Additionally, under the Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomihin Krishi Mazdoor Kalyan Yojana, around ₹500 crore was disbursed to 5.62 lakh landless farmers. The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana contributed ₹1,735 crore to farmers’ accounts.

The Sai government has also allocated ₹2,707 crore for free electricity to 5 HP agricultural pumps, along with ₹200 crore in subsidies for solar pumps and ₹200 crore for pump electrification. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, ₹304 crore was spent, while ₹94 crore was utilized for the Krishak Samagra Vikas Yojana. The Shakambari Yojana, which promotes vegetable farming, benefited 7,323 farmers with an expenditure of ₹9 crore.

Modernizing agriculture, the government has introduced “Drone Didis” to facilitate pesticide spraying using drones. The Agricultural Mechanization Mission has provided subsidies on farming equipment, benefiting 3,204 farmers at a cost of ₹79 crore.

Under the National Food Security Mission, ₹46 crore was spent to support 4,627 farmers, while the National Mission on Oilseeds & Oil Palm aided 24,345 farmers with an ₹11 crore investment. Similarly, the Sub-Mission on Seed & Planting Material benefited over 2.31 lakh farmers with an allocation of ₹9 crore. The Rainfed Area Development Scheme helped 3,824 farmers with ₹7 crore in funding.

Soil health remains a priority, with 1.45 lakh farmers benefiting from the Soil Health Management Scheme, which received ₹5 crore in funding. The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana utilized ₹24 crore, benefiting over 13,000 farmers. The Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, promoting traditional farming, aided over 24,000 farmers with ₹18 crore in funding. An additional ₹18 crore was spent on agricultural extension programs, benefiting over 8,000 farmers.

To encourage organic farming, ₹15 crore was allocated in the past year, benefiting 15,500 farmers across the state.

With these initiatives, the Chhattisgarh government continues to drive agricultural prosperity, reinforcing its commitment to empowering farmers and modernizing the sector.