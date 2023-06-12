Over 50,000 displaced people staying in 349 relief camps across state

Imphal: Over 50,000 people, who have been displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, are currently staying at 349 relief camps across the state, a minister said on Sunday.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Dr R K Ranjan said combing operations have been launched in all districts, particularly in vulnerable areas. He said 53 arms and 39 bombs have been recovered during the operation. Ranjan, who is also the government spokesperson, said a road map for education of students, which has been affected due to the ethnic clashes, has been chalked out and would be made public soon.

“Altogether 50,698 people displaced by the ethnic violence are currently sheltered at 349 relief camps,” said an official statement quoting the minister.

District and cluster nodal officers have been asked to look after the relief centres which have been opened especially for women, elderly people and children.