Over 50 students hospitalised in T''gana after eating dinner

BY MPost1 Nov 2025 12:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: As many as 52 students of a state-run welfare hostel for Boys in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and stomach-ache after consuming dinner on Friday night, officials said. The students of the hostel located in Dharmavaram, Itikyala mandal, were admitted to a government hospital and doctors after treating them said they are clinically stable, an official said on Saturday. A district health official said 32 students were discharged and the remaining are also safe and are kept under observation. "We are also running a camp in the hostel", the official said. The "affected" students stated that they were served food items including sambar, rice, cabbage curry for dinner on Friday night and later had stomach-ache and vomiting.

