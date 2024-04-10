‘Over 50% posts vacant in pollution control bodies’

More than 50 per cent of the sanctioned posts in all state pollution control boards and committees are lying vacant, according to central government data.



The data is part of a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday.

India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report revealed that 6,075 (50.56 per cent) of the 12,016 sanctioned posts in 28

state pollution control boards and eight pollution control committees are vacant.

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board has the maximum vacancy with 209 (84 per cent) of the 249 posts unoccupied.