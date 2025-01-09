Over 50 paramilitary units for R-Day, Assembly polls in Delhi

New Delhi: More than 50 companies of paramilitary forces and over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the upcoming Assembly polls, an official said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held an inter-state coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements in the national capital.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the meeting, the senior police officers of the Delhi Police have demanded more than 50 paramilitary companies and cyber specialised officers to keep a strict vigil on any situation,” a source said.

During the coordination meeting, the officers exchanged inputs and intelligence related to various matters.