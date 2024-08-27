Over 50 lakh vehicles used Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, in seven months

Mumbai: More than 50 lakh vehicles have used the Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai, since it was opened for traffic over seven months ago, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said. In a release issued on Monday, the MMRDA said 50,04,350 vehicles, including Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) Shivneri buses, have travelled between January 13 and August 26 on the sea bridge, which indicates a daily average of 22,000 vehicles (over 227 days).

"The vehicles comprise 47.40 lakh cars, 50,020 mini buses and light motor vehicles, 59,799 double-axle vehicles, 73,074 three-axle vehicles, 80,277 four-six axle vehicles and 503 oversized vehicles," a spokesperson said. The sea bridge - Mumbai Trans Harbour link (MTHL) - officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu linking Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, while it was thrown open to the public the next day. "The extraordinary usage highlights the bridge's role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between south Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. Atal Setu's impact extends beyond mere traffic management. It has significantly improved connectivity between south Mumbai and other major regions, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport," the release said. "The Worli-Sewri elevated road, now 75 per cent complete, will soon provide a rapid 5-10 minute connectivity from Worli Seaface to Atal Setu. The development of an elevated road between the Chirle Interchange and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway promises even faster commutes between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway," it added.