Over 45K jobs given by Punjab govt in 30-month tenure

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Tuesday achieved another milestone by giving 45,560 government jobs to youths in 30 months of its tenure.



Handing over the appointment letters to as many as 586 new candidates in the Health and Family Welfare Department on behalf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the Tagore Theater here, Punjab Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh described it as a historical juncture that will transform the destiny of youth.

He said the event reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of youth and it will open new avenues of employment for them.

The new recruits included 558 multipurpose health workers (female) or auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), 14 ophthalmic officers, six medical laboratory technicians Grade-2, three stenographers and five ward attendants (on compassionate grounds).

Balbir, while addressing the gathering, said that to further strengthen the health department, 1,390 posts of doctors are being filled in a phased manner by the government. Around 400 advertisements for posts have already been issued in the first phase. Apart from this, the appointment of 435 house surgeons is also under process, he added.

The health department has welcomed as many as 1,910 new recruits, including 586 individuals who joined on Tuesday. The health minister said that there were a total of 986 new regular recruitments of multipurpose health workers (female) in the health department, of which, 586 will be joining on Tuesday, while 428 more candidates will also be given appointment letters shortly. He said that it is a matter of immense pride

and satisfaction.