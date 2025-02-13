Over 42,000 job fairs organised since 2019-2020: Government

New Delhi: Over 42,000 job fairs have been organised since 2019-20 and more than 18.4 lakh job seekers have been shortlisted, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Rozgar Mela on October 22, 2022.

“14 Rozgar Melas have so far been held at the central level in 45-50 cities across various states/Union Territories. Several lakh appointment letters have been issued during the Rozgar Melas by the participating ministries/departments etc.,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Through Rozgar Melas, recruitments have been made across all the ministries and departments in mission mode, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Details of the distribution of appointment letters for various posts under mission recruitment are maintained by the respective ministries/departments/central public undertakings (CPSUs) etc., the minister said

In addition to convening Rozgar Melas, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) project for the transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment-related services like job search & matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc. through a digital platform [www.ncs.gov.in], he said.

Under NCS, both online and offline job fairs are organised, where private employers participate for their manpower requirement, Singh said.

