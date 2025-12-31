‘Over 4,155 e-learning courses in 23 languages with 28 states, UTs’

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said that the iGOT-Karmayogi platform crossed 1.45 crore registered government employees during the year, offering over 4,155 e-learning courses in 23 languages, with 28 states and Union Territories onboarded.

New initiatives, including the iGOT Marketplace, specialisation programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and public policy, and AI-driven tools such as AI Sarthi and AI Tutor, were rolled out to enable role-based skilling across government.

In the area of pensioner welfare, the Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0 generated 1.68 crore certificates, with a significant shift towards face authentication technology.

At the same time, pension grievance redressal reached its highest-ever annual level.

The minister outlined the achievements of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, covering reforms across the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

He said the reform agenda was guided by the principle of “minimum government, maximum governance”, with technology, simplification of procedures and human-centric approaches shaping outcomes.

Large-scale training under the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme covered over 8.73 lakh employees, reinforcing a service-oriented approach.

The launch of the NSCSTI 2.0 framework and the establishment of 29 Karmayogi Digital Learning Labs further strengthened the national training ecosystem.

On transparency and citizen-centric governance, Singh highlighted the expansion of the RTI online portal to 2,899 public authorities and improved grievance redressal through the Central Administrative Tribunal, which achieved a disposal rate of 92.94 per cent by September 2025.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System disposed of over 20 lakh grievances during the year, with an average resolution time of 15 days.

Special Campaign 5.0, implemented across 84 Ministries and Departments, focused on swachhata and pendency reduction, resulting in the disposal of over 29 lakh files and generating Rs 833.92 crore from scrap disposal.