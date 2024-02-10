Over 40 lakh new students enroll in govt schools of UP: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the significant efforts undertaken to promote educational equality within the state, highlighting its pivotal role in reducing social disparities.



During the Question Hour in the UP Vidhan Parishad on Friday, the Chief Minister responded to Dr. Akash Agrawal’s question, stating that there have been concerted efforts in the past seven years to improve the education system in UP. “Under the Operation Kayakalp, efforts have been made to improve the infrastructure of 1,32,000 schools in the Basic Education Council. Over 40 lakh new students have enrolled in govt schools in the state,” he noted.

Yogi further elaborated, stating, “All students are receiving bags, books, shoes, socks, and sweaters. Furthermore, there is an effort to implement the NCERT syllabus phase-wise in the UP Board. With the Basic Education Council offering the same curriculum, there’s no longer a necessity to send our children to private schools.” Additionally, he mentioned that ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ is conducted in April and July. The increase of 40 lakh children in schools of the Basic Education Department of the state shows that efforts made by the government are yielding results and the objective of RTE is being fulfilled.