‘Over 3L bottles of nano DAP stocked so far’

Raipur: In view of the potential shortage of solid DAP fertiliser during the current Kharif season, the Chhattisgarh government has made timely arrangements for alternative fertilisers.

Among them, liquid Nano DAP has emerged as an effective and promising substitute. Its use is resulting in direct savings of around Rs 75 per acre for paddy farmers.

As per state govt directives, IFFCO has facilitated the storage of over 3.05 lakh bottles of Nano DAP across the state. Of these, 82,470 bottles are stocked at double-lock centers, 1,41,389 bottles at Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and around 48,000 bottles with private retailers.