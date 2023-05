Aizawl: A total of 3,583 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after ethnic violence broke out last week, officials said on Thursday.



These people were lodged at temporary relief camps across six districts of Mizoram, while many were also given shelter by their relatives, they said.

A total of 1,351 people have taken shelter in the Kolasib district, 1,214 people in the Saitual district and 934 others in the Aizawl district, a statement said.