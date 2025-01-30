Over 31,000 birds sighted during third edition of Sunderban Bird Festival

Kolkata: The third edition of the Sunderban Bird Festival has led to the sighting of 31,926 birds belonging to a total of 154 species. The bird sightings include a dozen species of threatened birds namely — Eurasian Curlew, Brown winged Kingfisher, Black Capped Kingfisher, Grey Plover, Lesser Sand Plover, Terek Sandpiper, Common Redshank, Brown headed gull, Black headed gull, Common tern, Lesser Adjutant and Osprey.

Among the total species sighted during the estimation exercise held from January 22 to January 26, with 6 teams

and 40 birders — 51 are migratory while 103 are residents of the delta.

In the Matla forests of the Sunderbans, 108 species of birds were recorded, Kalas recorded 95 species and Sajnekhali recorded 64 species (the lowest). In the National Park West area, 81 species were recorded, the National Park East area recorded 70 species and the Basirhat area recorded 73 bird species.

About 100 bird species were recorded in the core area of the Sunderban Tiger Reserve, 90 species were spotted in its buffer zone and 129 species outside the protected area.

When it comes to different kinds of birds spotted along the protected areas, 45 species of waders, mudflat birds and shore birds were recorded and eight species of raptors, 91 species of forest birds, three species of waterfowls and seven species of other birds were recorded.

In 2023, during the first Sunderban Bird Festival, about 5,065 birds were sighted and the total number of species was counted at 145. During the second edition in 202, the count fell to 135, while the number of birds spotted rose to 8,886 birds.

“The event is a welcome and important initiative to deliver the message of conservation of birds in Sunderbans which holds a place of high significance as it lies along the junction of two major Avian Flyways (Central Asian and East Eurasian flyway) and plays a crucial role in the foraging and breeding habits in the winter migration of

birds using these flyways,” a senior official of the state Forest department said.