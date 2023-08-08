Over 3,000 kiln workers died in accidents in last 3 yrs: Govt

New Delhi: Amid the tall claims of the government of ensuring safe working conditions for workers, the Lok Sabha was on Monday informed that over 3,165 workers have died due to accidents or explosions in brick kilns during the last three years. In reply to a question asked by BSP MP Girish Chandra, who represents Nageena parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli told the House that highest 1,127 deaths were reported in the year 2019, while 1,050 such deaths were reported in 2020 and 988 workers were killed in the 2021.



As per the information provided by the government, Gujarat reported the highest 663 deaths in the last three years, followed by 479 such deaths in Maharashtra and 383 casualties were reported in Tamil Nadu.

As per the government data, in these three years, Chhattisgarh reported 252 deaths, while Andhra Pradesh recorded 203 deaths followed by Karnataka (160 deaths), Telangana (157 deaths), Odisha (115 fatalities), Uttar Pradesh (112 deaths), Haryana (75 deaths), Jharkhand (63 deaths) and Kerala (55 deaths). However, the country witnessed 9,562 non-fatal injuries to kiln workers in the last three years.

According to the union minister, the Factories Act, 1948 provides for occupational safety, health and welfare of workers working in the factory registered under the Act.

“The brick kiln meeting the criteria of Factories Act, 1948 is registered as a factory and the provisions of the Act apply to them. The Act and rules made thereunder are enforced by state governments through chief inspector of factories (CIF) and director industrial safety and health (DISH). The state governments take action against the occupier and manager of the factory for violation of provisions of the rules,” the minister said.