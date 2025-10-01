Over 300 children with special needs adopted in 2024-25: WCD ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday said in 2024-25 financial year 313 children with special needs were adopted, of which 83 were domestic adoptions and 230 inter-country adoptions.

The announcement was made as Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) launched awareness activities ahead of the National Adoption Awareness Month 2025, officially observed in November, with a focus on adoption of special needs children, the ministry said in a statement.

This year, the campaign focuses on "Non-Institutionalized Rehabilitation of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)", aiming to encourage adoption, break misconceptions, and highlight the joy adoption brings to children and families, it said.

In collaboration with MyGov India, CARA has rolled out a nationwide online campaign featuring poster-making competitions, pledge-taking, mascot creation, adoption stories shared by parents and adoptees, and submissions of ideas to strengthen adoption processes, it said.

A special campaign logo and a hashtag "#EveryChildMatters" have been launched to celebrate the adopted children and those awaiting homes.

The November campaign will also include interactive sessions with prospective and adoptive parents, adoptees, and stakeholders, along with cultural programmes, competitions, and Q&A sessions. Community-level initiatives aim to address myths surrounding adoption and promote positive attitudes toward the process.

Several states and Union Territories, including Ladakh, Assam, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh, are set to organise awareness events, it said.

Social media campaigns will continue throughout the month, highlighting success stories and encouraging dialogue around the transformative power of adoption, particularly for Divyaang children.