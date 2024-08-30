Over 300 additional Paramilitary companies to be deployed for J&K Assembly polls

Jammu: Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the three-phase Assembly elections commencing from September 18 in the union territory, officials said on Thursday.



According to the officials, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jammu-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma arrived at the Police Reception Centre (PRC) at Bari Brahmna Railway Station on Wednesday night to welcome the arriving forces.

DIG Sharma assessed the accommodation facilities for the paramilitary forces and briefed the officers on the sensitivity and importance of their duties, emphasising full cooperation with local police forces, the officials said.

Accompanied by senior officers, the DIG also addressed concerns raised by the security personnel, assuring them of prompt resolution, they added.

These paramilitary forces will be stationed across Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts to maintain security during the Assembly elections in the union territory.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the second phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir for which voting will be held on September 25.

Polls will be held for 26 Assembly segments spread over six districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi.

The last date for filing nominations is September 5 while the papers will be subjected to scrutiny the next day. The candidates can withdraw from the polls till September 9.

Eight seats of Srinagar district will be going to polls in the second

phase and 7.74 lakh electorate of the union territory’s summer capital are eligible to cast their votes.