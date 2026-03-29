Over 30 people hospitalised after consuming food at wedding in UP

Barabanki (UP): More than 30 people, including children and the elderly, were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after consuming non-vegetarian dishes at a wedding ceremony here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Lalapur locality of the Dewa area during the wedding of Mohammad Nazim, a resident of Khijna village.

According to health officials, guests began complaining of severe abdominal pain and vomiting around half an hour after consuming various non-vegetarian dishes served at the event.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Awadhesh Yadav, who reached the spot to oversee the treatment, said an ambulance was rushed to the village upon receiving information from locals.

All those affected were initially admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dewa.

While many are being treated at the CHC, six people have been referred to the District Hospital for further treatment.

"Treatment is being provided to all affected individuals. Some have been discharged after their condition was stabilised. The health department is conducting a thorough investigation into the food poisoning to ascertain the exact cause," Yadav said.

Officials have collected food samples for testing.