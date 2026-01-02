Over 3 crore registrations received for PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

NEW DELHI: Over three crore registrations have been received so far for participation in the ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual Pariksha pe Charcha, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials.

An online competition with multiple-choice questions is being organised on the MyGov portal from December 1 to January 11 for the selection of participants. Students from Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents are eligible

to participate in the competition.

“Over three crore registrations have already been received for the PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha which is scheduled later this month,” a senior MoE official said.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was telecast on February 10 last year. The interaction was held in an innovative new format at Sunder Nursery in the

national capital.

The event included 36 students from various schools, seven themed episodes, and drew nearly five crore participants in 2025, including 3.56 crore registrations and 1.55 crore in nationwide Jan Andolan activities.