Over 250 KVs running in temporary buildings

New Delhi: Over 250 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country are functioning in temporary buildings, but none of them is operational in a rented accommodation, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar said on Monday.



The Minister of State for Education made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

“As per information received from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), no Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is operational in rented accommodation.

“However, KVs have been made functional in the temporary accommodation provided by the sponsoring authorities till the construction of permanent school buildings by KVS,” Sarkar said.

As per the statistics shared by the minister, the maximum KVs operating out of temporary buildings are in Uttar Pradesh (23), followed by Madhya Pradesh (21) and Bihar (16).