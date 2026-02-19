‘Over 23,900 voter names deleted during SIR, 3.26 crore served notices in UP’

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Wednesday said that 23,935 voter names were deleted from the electoral rolls between January 6 and February 17 during the Special Intensive Revision process.



Addressing a press conference at Lok Bhavan, Rinwa said 14,388 deletions were carried out automatically due to non submission of forms, while 5,211 voters opted to have their names removed on their own request.

In 4,336 cases, names were deleted based on applications filed by others. The state has around 1.77 lakh polling stations.

He said that during SIR, 1.04 crore voters had left the mapping column blank in the previous revision and did not get their details matched.