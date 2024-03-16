‘Over 23 lakh added in Haryana’s Electoral Voter List from 2019 to 2024’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal, stated that the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections could be made by the Election Commission at any time.



In preparation for these elections, all the Chief Electoral Officers of states and Union Territories are fully engaged in election preparations. In Haryana, a total of 1,98,23,168 voters will be eligible to participate in these elections.

Agarwal held a review meeting on election arrangements with department officers at the office today. During the meeting, it was informed that the number of voters in the 18 to 19 age group is 3,63,491, including 2,43,133 male voters and 1,20,339 female voters, who will be participating in the electoral process for the first time.

Similarly, the number of voters in the age group of 100 to 109 is 10,759, and there are 41 voters above the age of 120, out of which 8 voters are from Gurugram.

Agarwal informed that during the period from 2019 to 2024, more than 23 lakh new voters have been added to the voter list in the state. The final publication of this voter list was done on January 22, 2024.

This voter list has been made available to all political parties’ representatives. If they believe that there are names of ineligible voters included in it or the name of any eligible voter is missing, they can provide this information to the respective District Election Officer’s office in Forms 6, 7, and 8.

To ensure no violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha general elections 2024, the Election Commission has developed the C-Vigil app, which functions as the third eye of the Election Commission. Any reports of malpractice can be updated on this app, and the identity of the reporter remains confidential. The usage of this App is very easy.