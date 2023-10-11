Over 22 lakh cases resolved in 30 years of NHRC, say officials

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that turns 30 on Thursday has resolved more than 22 lakh cases and recommended payment of monetary relief worth more than Rs 230 crore to victims of human rights violations since its inception, officials said.

The NHRC on October 12 is hosting a function to mark its 30th anniversary and it will be graced by former president Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest, they said.

On the occasion, the chief guest will address several national and international dignitaries in the presence of NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra, panel members D M Mulay and Rajiv Jain, and Secretary General Bharat Lal.

The foundation day celebrations are a reminder of the commission’s commitment to the cause of protection and promotion of human rights, the NHRC said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993 under the statute of the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993, as amended by the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Act, 2006.

“During 30 years of its journey, the commission has resolved more than 22 lakh cases and recommended the payment of monetary relief of more than Rs 230 crore to the victims of human rights violations,” the statement said.

Reviews of innumerable bills and laws, conferences and research projects, 28 advisories as well as more than 100 publications, including monthly newsletters and thousands of media reports, and engagements in international forums bear testimony to the work of the commission towards the promotion and protection of human rights, the statement said.

During the last one year, from October 1, 2022, to September 30, the commission disposed of more than 89,000 cases and recommended more than Rs 16 crore monetary relief to victims of human rights violations. It also registered 123 cases suo motu during this period, it said.