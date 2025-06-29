Over 21K get appointment letters for police jobs in Bihar

Patna: More than 21,000 newly recruited police personnel in Bihar on Saturday received their appointment letters at a function here, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state now has the “highest number of women in uniform”. The chief minister said no other state has as many women (in the police force) as Bihar. “I have asked the DGP to finalise the recruitment of another 55,000 personnel at the earliest. We want to raise the strength of our police force to 2.29 lakh,” the CM said.