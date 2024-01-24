Over 20k Police personnel to ensure peaceful celebrations on R-Day in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In order to ensure peaceful celebrations on the occasion of Republic Day as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police have deployed senior Police Officers from the Headquarters in different districts and mobilised a force of over 20,000 police personnel to ensure foolproof law and order and security arrangements at all the venues.

Notably, Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit will unfurl the National Flag and take the salute during a state-level Republic Day function to be held in Patiala, while, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will unfurl the National Flag in Ludhiana.